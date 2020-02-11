Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVMI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

