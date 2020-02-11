Duke Energy (DUK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Duke Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.11. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.