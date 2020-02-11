Walmart (WMT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $115.25 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $330.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.75 and a 200 day moving average of $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

