Zoetis (ZTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $142.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.26 and a 200 day moving average of $126.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $85.86 and a 12-month high of $143.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $531,052.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,124 shares of company stock valued at $16,053,834. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

