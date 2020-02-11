MRC Global (MRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect MRC Global to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MRC stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $897.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01.

Several research firms recently commented on MRC. Raymond James lowered shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

