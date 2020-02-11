Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) versus United Microelectronics (NASDAQ:UMC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Xilinx alerts:

This table compares Xilinx and United Microelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx $3.06 billion 7.03 $889.75 million $3.48 24.83 United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 1.29 $323.00 million N/A N/A

Xilinx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Microelectronics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Xilinx and United Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx 1 11 7 0 2.32 United Microelectronics 0 5 6 0 2.55

Xilinx presently has a consensus target price of $109.06, suggesting a potential upside of 26.20%. Given Xilinx’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Xilinx is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Profitability

This table compares Xilinx and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx 27.05% 33.38% 17.96% United Microelectronics 6.57% 4.78% 2.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Xilinx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Xilinx has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Xilinx pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. United Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Xilinx pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xilinx has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and United Microelectronics has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Xilinx beats United Microelectronics on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company has a strategic collaboration with ZF Friedrichshafen AG; and technology collaboration with Shenzhen Youjia Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.