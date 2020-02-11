Head-To-Head Review: Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) vs. Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Taoping shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Taoping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Iclick Interactive Asia Group and Taoping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iclick Interactive Asia Group -6.48% -3.63% -1.62% Taoping N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taoping has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iclick Interactive Asia Group and Taoping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iclick Interactive Asia Group $160.02 million 1.35 -$32.41 million ($0.09) -42.00 Taoping $20.58 million 1.32 $1.69 million N/A N/A

Taoping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iclick Interactive Asia Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and Taoping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iclick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Taoping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iclick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 107.23%. Given Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Iclick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Taoping.

Summary

Iclick Interactive Asia Group beats Taoping on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. It sells its solutions by entering into marketing campaign contracts with marketers or marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

