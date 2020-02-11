Financial Analysis: Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) and ST BK CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SBAZ)

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) and ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

This table compares Scully Royalty and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty $107.82 million 1.19 $86.62 million N/A N/A ST BK CORP/SH SH $33.94 million 4.29 $7.82 million N/A N/A

Scully Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares Scully Royalty and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A ST BK CORP/SH SH 23.04% 12.25% 1.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Scully Royalty and ST BK CORP/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scully Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 ST BK CORP/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.6% of Scully Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of ST BK CORP/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scully Royalty beats ST BK CORP/SH SH on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests. This segment holds various production assets, including a zinc alloy processing facility located in Slovakia; a hydro-electric power plant located in Africa; a non-ferrous rolling mill in Germany; and hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. This segment also offers specialty banking services with a focus on merchant banking products and services for corporations and institutions. The All Other segment is involved in the business activities related to medical equipment, instruments, supplies, and services. The company was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. Scully Royalty Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About ST BK CORP/SH SH

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.