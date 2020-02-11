BorgWarner (BWA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect BorgWarner to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

