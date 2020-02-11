BorgWarner (BWA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect BorgWarner to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91.
BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
BorgWarner Company Profile
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.