Diamondback Energy (FANG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $114.14. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

