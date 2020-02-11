ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) to post sales of $69.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.20 million to $71.00 million. ORBCOMM reported sales of $66.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $272.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.50 million to $273.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $294.65 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $296.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORBC. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ ORBC opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.49 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.98. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 112,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $456,120.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 1,793.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

