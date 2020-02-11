Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.53 Million

Analysts expect that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce $236.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.46 million to $237.60 million. Kaman posted sales of $500.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $893.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kaman.

Several brokerages have commented on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of KAMN opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. Kaman has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $66,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 477.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the third quarter valued at $11,803,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kaman by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

