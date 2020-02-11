$370,000.00 in Sales Expected for Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) will post $370,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $350,000.00 and the highest is $390,000.00. Anterix reported sales of $1.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $1.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 million to $1.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $6.06 million to $8.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anterix.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATEX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Anterix in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Anterix in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Anterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.06. Anterix has a twelve month low of $33.14 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.54.

Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

