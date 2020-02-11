QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.99 Million

Brokerages expect QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) to post $131.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.48 million and the lowest is $131.50 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $116.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $508.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.40 million to $513.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $554.68 million, with estimates ranging from $553.20 million to $556.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 89,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $1,319,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,995,286. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 66,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.