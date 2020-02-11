Timken Co to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TKR)

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Timken in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Timken’s FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

NYSE TKR opened at $52.74 on Monday. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $277,559.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,564.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Timken by 9.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Timken by 39.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,117 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Timken by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Timken by 43.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 178,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 53,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Timken by 0.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

