Veoneer Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veoneer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.61 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

VNE stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.05. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,827,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,628,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

