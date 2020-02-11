Xencor Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Xencor in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

XNCR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.24.

Xencor stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. Xencor has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $46.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Xencor by 42.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Xencor by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $2,107,848.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,016. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

