Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.43 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $214.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Willis Towers Watson has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $220.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

