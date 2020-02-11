SunTrust Banks Comments on Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

ZION has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after buying an additional 1,477,302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after buying an additional 1,101,108 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,332,000 after buying an additional 101,400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,442,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,202,000 after buying an additional 319,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.