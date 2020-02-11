Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Xylem Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Xylem in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

NYSE XYL opened at $85.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $87.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 379,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Xylem by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,187,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,588,000 after purchasing an additional 141,997 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 375,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 63,978 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,220 shares of company stock worth $790,920 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

