Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Reduced by Wedbush

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.72. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 144,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,283 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

