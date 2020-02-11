Analysts Set Expectations for Etsy Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ETSY. Wedbush reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.80 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $50.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Etsy has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,553 shares of company stock worth $3,327,650. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Etsy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Etsy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

