Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Mercadolibre Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Mercadolibre in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MELI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $697.55.

MELI stock opened at $658.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mercadolibre has a 12-month low of $346.99 and a 12-month high of $725.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.12 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $643.53 and its 200 day moving average is $590.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

