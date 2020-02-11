FY2019 Earnings Estimate for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ECIFY stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

