Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Republic Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ FY2020 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

NYSE RSG opened at $97.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,906,000 after purchasing an additional 581,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,532 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Republic Services by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after purchasing an additional 471,862 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Republic Services by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,933,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,652,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

