Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.31.

TSE:LUN opened at C$7.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.94. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.76 and a 12-month high of C$8.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$347,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$331,800.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

