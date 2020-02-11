Brokers Offer Predictions for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

BLDR stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 250.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 133,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

