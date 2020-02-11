Jefferies Financial Group Comments on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will earn ($2.43) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DBVT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $838.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.