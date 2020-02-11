Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.31.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$39.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.78. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$36.32 and a 12 month high of C$46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.43.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.12, for a total transaction of C$421,160.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total transaction of C$1,269,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,538,926 over the last three months.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

