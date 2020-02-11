Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.50 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on YGR. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday.

YGR opened at C$0.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.07 million and a PE ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.97 and a 12-month high of C$3.68.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,608,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,968,870.40.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

