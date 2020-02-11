Pi Financial Upgrades Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) to Buy

Pi Financial upgraded shares of Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has C$12.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$10.20.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE VCM opened at C$10.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $244.54 million and a P/E ratio of -65.00. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of C$8.27 and a 1 year high of C$11.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.56.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vecima Networks will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently -98.21%.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

