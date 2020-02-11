Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Eight Capital

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SVM has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pi Financial set a C$7.60 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

TSE:SVM opened at C$5.59 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.71 and a twelve month high of C$7.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.97. The firm has a market cap of $898.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Stephen Paul Simpson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total transaction of C$36,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,841,304.04. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total transaction of C$227,073.60. Insiders have sold 114,900 shares of company stock valued at $743,923 over the last ninety days.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

