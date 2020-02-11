National Bank Financial Boosts Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$33.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
PXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$21.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$17.60 and a 52 week high of C$25.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 11.21.
Parex Resources Company Profile
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.
