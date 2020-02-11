Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given a C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PD has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.47.

PD opened at C$1.58 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$1.32 and a twelve month high of C$4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.66. The company has a market cap of $463.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.43.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

