NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) PT Raised to C$66.00 at National Bank Financial

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

NGT opened at C$59.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.98. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 12-month low of C$40.01 and a 12-month high of C$60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

