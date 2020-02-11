NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) PT Raised to C$66.00 at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

NGT opened at C$59.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.98. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 12-month low of C$40.01 and a 12-month high of C$60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS Company Profile

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Suncor Energy Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
Suncor Energy Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
Yangarra Resources Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James
Yangarra Resources Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James
Pi Financial Upgrades Vecima Networks to Buy
Pi Financial Upgrades Vecima Networks to Buy
Silvercorp Metals Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Eight Capital
Silvercorp Metals Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Eight Capital
National Bank Financial Boosts Parex Resources Price Target to C$33.00
National Bank Financial Boosts Parex Resources Price Target to C$33.00
Precision Drilling Given a C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James
Precision Drilling Given a C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report