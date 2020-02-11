Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.19. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

