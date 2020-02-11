P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glatfelter is a global supplier of specialty papers and engineered materials, offering innovation, world-class service and over a century and a half of technical expertise. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company serves customers. operations include facilities in Pennsylvania and Ohio. International operations include facilities in Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines, and sales and distribution offices in China and Russia. “

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

GLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of P H Glatfelter stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.81 million, a P/E ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 1.74. P H Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. P H Glatfelter’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that P H Glatfelter will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in P H Glatfelter by 92.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 97,377 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in P H Glatfelter by 13.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in P H Glatfelter in the third quarter worth $155,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in P H Glatfelter by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in P H Glatfelter by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on P H Glatfelter (GLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.