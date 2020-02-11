GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.86.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

