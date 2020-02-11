Capital One Financial Weighs in on SM Energy Co’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SM. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

SM Energy stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 854,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 289,734 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in SM Energy by 579.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 69,504 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 35,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in SM Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 53,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

