SunTrust Banks Comments on Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the company will earn ($1.13) per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ FY2020 earnings at ($6.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KOD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

NYSE KOD opened at $70.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $82.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,025,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,902,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.47 per share, with a total value of $122,633,093.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

