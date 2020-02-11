FY2019 EPS Estimates for Noble Energy, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Noble Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.46). Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBL. ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NBL opened at $19.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,961 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,245 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 210,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 208.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott D. Urban bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

