Oppenheimer Comments on Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $12.96 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $480.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $143,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $49,752.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $234,562. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,009,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after buying an additional 202,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after buying an additional 180,087 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 5,117.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 165,690 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,526,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

