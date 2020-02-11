B. Riley Comments on Viewray Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viewray in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.11). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viewray’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viewray presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

VRAY opened at $2.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Viewray has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $296.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 75.41% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Viewray’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Viewray by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viewray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viewray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viewray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viewray by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 827,592 shares during the last quarter.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

