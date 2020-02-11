B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

FR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.67.

TSE FR opened at C$13.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.72. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$7.38 and a 1 year high of C$16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.69.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total transaction of C$68,303.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$548,162.91. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,616,750. Insiders sold 183,741 shares of company stock worth $2,803,909 in the last ninety days.

First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

