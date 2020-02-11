B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

FR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.67.

TSE FR opened at C$13.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.72. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$7.38 and a 1 year high of C$16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.69.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total transaction of C$68,303.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$548,162.91. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,616,750. Insiders sold 183,741 shares of company stock worth $2,803,909 in the last ninety days.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Earnings History and Estimates for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Suncor Energy Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
Suncor Energy Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
Yangarra Resources Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James
Yangarra Resources Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James
Pi Financial Upgrades Vecima Networks to Buy
Pi Financial Upgrades Vecima Networks to Buy
Silvercorp Metals Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Eight Capital
Silvercorp Metals Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Eight Capital
National Bank Financial Boosts Parex Resources Price Target to C$33.00
National Bank Financial Boosts Parex Resources Price Target to C$33.00
Precision Drilling Given a C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James
Precision Drilling Given a C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report