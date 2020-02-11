Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Share Price

News coverage about Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) has trended positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Verizon Communications earned a daily sentiment score of 2.35 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the cell phone carrier an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Verizon Communications’ ranking:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $247.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

