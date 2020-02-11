QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. QUALCOMM earned a news impact score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the wireless technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

