Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Earning Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $141.28 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $116.81 and a one year high of $145.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.05 and a 200-day moving average of $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

