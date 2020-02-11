FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $163.00 to $168.00. The stock had previously closed at $152.52, but opened at $155.66. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. FedEx shares last traded at $155.66, with a volume of 6,532,500 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $38,608,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $2,412,000. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average of $156.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 746.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

