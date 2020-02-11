FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $163.00 to $168.00. The stock had previously closed at $152.52, but opened at $155.66. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. FedEx shares last traded at $155.66, with a volume of 6,532,500 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $38,608,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $2,412,000. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average of $156.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 746.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FedEx Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
FedEx Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
Cohu Trading 5.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade
Cohu Trading 5.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade
Edgewell Personal Care Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat
Edgewell Personal Care Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat
Enbridge Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade
Enbridge Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade
JANUS/IDR UNRESTR Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity
JANUS/IDR UNRESTR Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity
Myriad Genetics Shares Down 3.2% Following Analyst Downgrade
Myriad Genetics Shares Down 3.2% Following Analyst Downgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report