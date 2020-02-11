Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Trading 5.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $29.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cohu traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.81, 281,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 255,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

COHU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cohu by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Cohu by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cohu by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cohu by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.47.

About Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.