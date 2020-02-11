Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 902,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 885,028 shares.The stock last traded at $30.48 and had previously closed at $30.48.

The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cfra lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FedEx Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
FedEx Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
Cohu Trading 5.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade
Cohu Trading 5.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade
Edgewell Personal Care Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat
Edgewell Personal Care Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat
Enbridge Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade
Enbridge Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade
JANUS/IDR UNRESTR Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity
JANUS/IDR UNRESTR Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity
Myriad Genetics Shares Down 3.2% Following Analyst Downgrade
Myriad Genetics Shares Down 3.2% Following Analyst Downgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report