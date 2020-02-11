Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 902,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 885,028 shares.The stock last traded at $30.48 and had previously closed at $30.48.
The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.
Several analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cfra lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (NYSE:EPC)
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
