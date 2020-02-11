Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 902,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 885,028 shares.The stock last traded at $30.48 and had previously closed at $30.48.

The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cfra lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

